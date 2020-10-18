Mother of missing hiker wants search resumed following new information

Photo: CTV News

The mother of a missing hiker is calling on police and search and rescue crews to resume their search, having uncovered new information in the case.

Jordan Naterer went missing in Manning Provincial Park over the Thanksgiving long weekend, reports CTV News Vancouver.

He informed his sister as well as some friends in Vancouver of his desire to complete a solo hike over the weekend, but did not provide them with a trip plan before leaving.

When the 25-year-old didn't show up for Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, that's when his loved ones knew something was wrong, saying his absence combined with no communication was out of character.

When the search first started, crews located a bag they understood not to be related to Naterer.

The search was suspended on Saturday, but his mother Josie has now confirmed the bag did belong to her son, and is asking for the search to resume in the location where the bag was found.

"They’re suspending the case because they couldn’t move the first marker from where the first witness saw Jordan, 20 minutes into the trail by his car," says Josie Naterer.

"They said we can only regain the case if we can move the marker further. This bag that was found with a white trucker hat and Oakley glasses case, that is Jordan's.

"They’ve been searching to the lower right of the trail. It would move [the search] further to the left of the trail."

- With files from CTV News Vancouver