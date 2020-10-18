164501
New COVID-19 outbreaks at care home and meat packing facility

New outbreaks in Surrey

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313732

Fraser Health has declared new outbreaks of COVID-19 at a meat processing facility in Surrey and two area long-term care homes.

The health authority says evidence of transmission was found among staff at J&L Beef Ltd., where 13 people have tested positive for the illness so far.

It says public health workers first became aware of a potential outbreak 10 days ago, after receiving a positive lab test from an employee on Oct. 8.

Fraser Health says it's working with the facility to strengthen COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

It says one staff member at the The Village, an assisted-living and long-term care home in Langley has also tested positive for COVID-19, along with one staff member at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in Surrey.

The health authority says teams are working at each site and enhanced infection control measures are in place.

As of Friday, B.C. had confirmed 11,189 cases of COVID-19 and 251 deaths.

