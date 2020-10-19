163888
Thompson-Okanagan featured in new National Geographic article

Interior featured in Nat Geo

The beauty of the Thompson-Okanagan region is being shared with a global audience, after National Geographic recently called the Okanagan one of British Columbia's “best road trips.”

The article and accompanying video, published last week, highlights Nat Geo filmmaker Bryan Smith and his wife Lise-Anne Beyries' seven-day trip through the Okanagan.

The couple's winery-focused trip begins in the south, in Osoyoos, before they make their way up through Naramata, Kelowna, Vernon and through to Kamloops, finishing with a trip to Wells Gray Provincial Park.

Wineries highlighted in the story include Osoyoos' Nk’Mip Cellars, Oliver's Fairview Cellars, OK Falls' Maverick Estate, Penticton's Painted Rock, Naramata's Bench 1775, MOCOJO, Moraine and Poplar Grove, West Kelowna's Indigenous World Winery and Kamloops' Harper’s Trail, Privato, Monte Creek Ranch and Sagewood.

Smith and Beyries also eat at Oliver's Backyard Farm, hike the Skaha Bluffs, bike the Three Blind Mice trail network in Naramata and the Kettle Valley Rail Trail through Kelowna's Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

They continue on apple picking through Kamloops, before ended up at the majestic Helmcken Falls in Wells Gray Provincial Park.

The Okanagan never looked so good.

