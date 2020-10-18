Trans-Canada Highway fully reopened west of Golden

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Highway 1 has been fully reopened west of Golden after a crash closed it Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has been partially reopened west of Golden Sunday, following a morning crash.

The highway has been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic Sunday afternoon. Motorists in the area should expect delays.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions Sunday morning following a crash west of Golden.

The crash occurred sometime before 10 a.m., about 24 kilometres west of Golden. Highway webcams in the area show snowy conditions on the highway.

The nature of the crash, or condition of those involved is unclear at this time.

DriveBC has no estimate of when the highway will reopen. Emergency crews are currently on scene assessing the crash.