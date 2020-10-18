164501
162234
BC  

Trans-Canada Highway fully reopened west of Golden

Highway 1 crash cleared

- | Story: 313714

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Highway 1 has been fully reopened west of Golden after a crash closed it Sunday morning. 

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has been partially reopened west of Golden Sunday, following a morning crash. 

The highway has been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic Sunday afternoon. Motorists in the area should expect delays.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions Sunday morning following a crash west of Golden. 

The crash occurred sometime before 10 a.m., about 24 kilometres west of Golden. Highway webcams in the area show snowy conditions on the highway. 

The nature of the crash, or condition of those involved is unclear at this time. 

DriveBC has no estimate of when the highway will reopen. Emergency crews are currently on scene assessing the crash. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163715
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163715
164499
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161500


Damian Lewis: ‘I’d turn down Bond if I was asked’

Showbiz
Damian Lewis isn't interested in replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond, and would turn down the role if it was offered to him.
Little baby trying to say table
Must Watch
“Pada Pada”.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Relax and kick back today, it’s Sunday!
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dog nodding when owner asks question
Must Watch



153223
163259