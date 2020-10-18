NDP leader John Horgan promises to double funding for B.C. salmon

Photo: John Horgan

A re-elected BC NDP government would work to double its financial contribution to protecting B.C. salmon, party leader John Horgan said on Sunday.

On a campaign stop in Campbell River, Horgan touted the work of the $143 million BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, established in partnership with the federal government.

If elected, Horgan said his government would work on doubling the financial investment in that fund, and would continue to work closely with Ottawa to ensure B.C. has a say in how its fisheries and wild salmon stocks are managed.

“Our obligation in this generation is to do everything we can to protect them,” said Horgan, adding that the vast majority of authority in that area lies with the federal government.

“Our responsibility in this area is limited," he said.

When asked about his party's plans for the future of fish farms in the region, Horgan said that if industry doesn't have support from local and Indigenous communities by 2022, his government would look to phase out farms along a sockeye salmon migratory route in the Broughton Archipelago. He added that a dozen such farms have been closed to date.

The Horgan campaign is touring Vancouver Island on October 18, with stops throughout the day in Courtenay, Parksville and Duncan.