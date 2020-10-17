Police say they have met with suspect in attempted child abduction

Photo: Canadian Press file photo

Vancouver police have identified both the suspect and vehicle involved in an attempted child abduction that took place in South Vancouver on Wednesday.

“The man driving the vehicle saw the news coverage about the attempted abduction and met and spoke with our detectives,” explained VPD Constable Jason Doucette. “

After a careful review of the information available, investigators have deemed him as not posing a threat to public safety. He was released while investigators continue to gather additional information.”



VPD announced the update to the case in a news release issued Saturday afternoon.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly approached by the man on Oct. 14 at around 3:30 p.m., while she was walking near Kerr Street and South East Marine Drive on her way home. Police say the girl was followed by a man driving a black, four-door, Audi A4. The man allegedly stopped and told the girl to get inside his vehicle.



“A young girl was approached, she listened to her gut and knew something wasn’t right,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin earlier this week. “She was able to get to a place of safety before the situation escalated.”



Now, police are seeking any additional dash-cam footage from the area that may have been captured at the time of the incident, and are inviting any witnesses who may have been near Kerr Street and South East Marine Drive on Wednesday between 3 and 4:30 p.m. to come forward.



Investigators also say they would also like to hear from anyone near the pier at the south-end of Kerr Street during the aforementioned time who may have spotted the Audi A4 and its driver.

Anyone with information and dash-cam footage is asked to call detectives at 604-717-0603 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477.