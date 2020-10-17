Vehicle recovery through Rogers Pass causes minor delays

Photo: DriveBC Snow through Rogers Pass Saturday morning.

Emergency crews are recovering a vehicle from the Rogers Pass area Saturday morning, resulting in some delays for motorists.

Drivers in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway should be prepared for minor delays about two kilometres east of the Rogers Pass summit.

It's unclear when the vehicle in question crashed on the highway.

The crash comes after significant snow fell on the high mountain pass Friday. Flurries are expected to continue through the day, with more snow set to fall Sunday morning.