164209
163983
BC  

Vehicle recovery through Rogers Pass causes minor delays

Slow going through Rogers

- | Story: 313654

Emergency crews are recovering a vehicle from the Rogers Pass area Saturday morning, resulting in some delays for motorists. 

Drivers in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway should be prepared for minor delays about two kilometres east of the Rogers Pass summit. 

It's unclear when the vehicle in question crashed on the highway. 

The crash comes after significant snow fell on the high mountain pass Friday. Flurries are expected to continue through the day, with more snow set to fall Sunday morning. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163127
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
156972
161500
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162546


Weekend Dose

Daily Dose
Weekend are already awesome, but this gallery is the cherry on top!
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Phil Collins demands Donald Trump stops using his music at rallies
Music
Phil Collins has joined the growing list of musicians demanding...
TGIF Gifs- October 16, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday brighter.
TGIF Gifs- October 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries



162801
163259