Missing $5,000 school slide seized from Burnaby resident's backyard

Photo: Burnaby RCMP

Police have gotten a break in the case of a big, blue slide that went missing from a Burnaby elementary school before the start of school this year.

The 10-foot slide was reported missing by Suncrest Elementary School on Sept.14.

Photo: Burnaby RCMP

According to Burnaby RCMP, a groundskeeper noticed the slide, estimated to be worth about $5,000, was missing.

Police appealed to the public for help in catching the thief or thieves responsible, and, on Sept. 23, they got an anonymous tip leading them to the backyard of a residence near the school, according to police.

After “significant investigative work,” police executed a search warrant and seized the slide, police said.

Unfortunately, it had been damaged and won’t be suitable for use in the playground.

Police are continuing to investigate how the slide came to be in the homeowner’s possession, according to police.

No charges have been laid at this time.

“We are aware of the impact that this theft had on children and families in our community, so the fact that the slide can no longer be used is not the result we wanted,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a press release. “We are thankful for the community support in this theft investigation which is ongoing.”