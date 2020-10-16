164051
BC  

B.C. had 155 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

155 new cases, 1 death

- | Story: 313617

Over the past 24 hours, another 155 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia, three of which came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests across B.C. to 11,189, while active cases rose by 19, to 1,513. Hospitalizations dropped by three, to 72, 26 of whom are being treated in ICU.

An additional 3,713 are self isolating under active public health monitoring after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

An additional person has died in B.C. from the virus, bringing the total deaths in the province to 251.

A new outbreak was declared Friday at the Tim Hortons in Merritt, but Interior Health has yet to provide any details about the outbreak.

The outbreak comes a day after an outbreak was declared at a Kelowna FedEx depot, where three employees tested positive for the virus.

Province-wide, there remains outbreaks at 15 long-term seniors care homes and two acute-care facilities.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163498
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161974
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TGIF Gifs- October 16, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday brighter.
TGIF Gifs- October 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Angry rabbit
Must Watch
Rabbit won’t stop stomping his foot.
Elton John and Eminem plotting album collaboration
Music
Elton John and Eminem are planning to team up for a joint album.
Incredible acroyoga
Must Watch
Now THAT’S amazing.  



162958
162234