B.C. had 155 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Over the past 24 hours, another 155 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia, three of which came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests across B.C. to 11,189, while active cases rose by 19, to 1,513. Hospitalizations dropped by three, to 72, 26 of whom are being treated in ICU.

An additional 3,713 are self isolating under active public health monitoring after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

An additional person has died in B.C. from the virus, bringing the total deaths in the province to 251.

A new outbreak was declared Friday at the Tim Hortons in Merritt, but Interior Health has yet to provide any details about the outbreak.

The outbreak comes a day after an outbreak was declared at a Kelowna FedEx depot, where three employees tested positive for the virus.

Province-wide, there remains outbreaks at 15 long-term seniors care homes and two acute-care facilities.