BC NDP leader John Horgan to stop in Kamloops, Penticton and Oliver Saturday

Photo: Twitter/@jjhorgan John Horgan.

BC NDP leader John Horgan is headed to the Interior Saturday (Oct. 17).

Horgan will start his day in Kamloops at 9:15 a.m. at the Thompson Rivers University International Building, alongside Kamloops NDP candidates Sadie Hunter and Anna Thomas, to make an announcement about health care.

"After that, he aims to arrive in Merritt around noon at the former visitor centre at exit 286 to discuss a bright new future for the site, alongside NDP candidate Aaron Sumexheltza," Tim Rennenberg, a spokesperson for the party, tells Castanet.

From Merritt, the NDP leader will make his way to Penticton, aiming to arrive at 2 p.m., to discuss childcare with candidate Toni Boot.

He'll round out his Interior visit in Oliver around 4 p.m., where he'll talk about agriculture with NDP candidate Roly Russell.

"He's just reminding British Columbians and people in the Interior of all the things the NDP are doing to keep B.C. moving forward," says Rennenberg.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not encouraged to attend these events. However, Castanet will livestream a one-on-one interview with Horgan at 8:15 a.m. tomorrow. Visit our website to watch.

Trevor Bolin, leader of the BC Conservatives, will also be in Kamloops Saturday. He and Kamloops-North Thompson candidate Dennis Giesbrecht will be at Jaxsen Pacific to speak with owner Evan Angel, and with Shawn McLeod next door at Valhalla Smoke House, to discuss issues being faced by B.C.’s small businesses.

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was in the River City on Oct. 2 and announced an expansion of the local Car 40 program.

Sonia Furstenau, leader of the BC Greens, has not made a trip to Kamloops during the election race.