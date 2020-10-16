More than 100,000 people cast ballots on day one of advance polls

Photo: Contributed People waited up to an hour to vote in Vernon Friday.

Interest in the Oct. 24 provincial election seems to be strong if early numbers are any indication.

Figures released Friday by Elections BC show more than 104,000 people cast ballots Thursday on the first day advance polls opened.

That's just shy of the nearly 120,000 who showed up on the first day three years ago.

Of note, advance polls opened on a Saturday in 2017, and vote-by-mail was just a fraction of the more than 717,000 who have requested to avoid voting at the polls this year.

In the three Kelowna ridings, 5,789 votes were cast at advance polls Thursday, down from the nearly 6,000 cast on the opening day in 2-17.

That includes 1,836 in Kelowna-Lake Country, 2,343 in Kelowna-Mission and 1,610 in Kelowna West.

In all, 3.7 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in the three Central Okanagan ridings, down from 4.3 per cent three years ago.

The trend in the South Okanagan was similar, while in the north, more votes were cast on the first day that in 2017.

In the South Okanagan, 5.6 per cent of eligible voters (2,072) voted in Boundary-Similkameen, down from 5.8 per cent three years ago, while in the Penticton riding, 5.1 per cent of voters (2,481) cast ballots Thursday, down from 5.3 per cent in 2017.

Further north, 3.2 per cent of voters showed up at the polls in Vernon-Monashee (1,668), compared with 2.6 per cent in 2017, while in the Shuswap riding, 4.5 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots (2,127) compared with 3.7 per cent three years ago.

In the two Kamloops ridings, turnout was down from 2017.

In Kamloops-North Thompson 4.1 per cent (1,822) cast ballots Thursday compared with 4.3 per cent in 2017, while in Kamloops-South Thompson, just 2.1 per cent (986) took advantage of the first day of in person voting compared with 3.7 per cent three years ago.

Advance polls are open across the province every day through next Wednesday.