Victoria officer cleared of wrongdoing in death of woman on Christmas Day 2019

Photo: Contributed

A tactical officer with the Victoria Police Department has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a woman who was shot in the head with plastic bullets after she barricaded herself in a room that was on fire on Christmas Day 2019.

The report, released today by the Independent Investigations Office, details a chaotic scene in which police tried to remove a woman, intoxicated by drugs and alcohol and believed to be armed with a knife, from a smoke-filled suite in a supportive housing unit.

The woman, who has not been identified, died four days later from bleeding in the brain.

Her death was investigated by the IIO, which probes police-involved deaths or serious injuries in B.C.

IIO’s chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald found that the officer did not intentionally fire the less-lethal projectiles at the woman’s head and that the officer had to act quickly as the smoke and fire posed a danger to police, firefighters and other residents of the building.

Police were called on Christmas Day after a woman, believed to be intoxicated and threatening other residents, barricaded herself inside a suite in a building on Pandora Avenue.

Officers had first been called to the building on the evening of Dec. 24 after staff said the woman was in the building uninvited and was acting aggressively and violently. Police arrested the woman and she was taken to police cells to sober up, then released around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 25.

Surveillance footage shows the woman returning to the building around 1:35 p.m. and entering the suite of a resident. The resident later told investigators that the woman drank and consumed drugs in the suite. When the woman became “psychotic,” the resident left the suite. The suite was locked when the resident tried to re-enter and the woman briefly opened the door, showing the resident a knife and threatening to kill her.

The resident went to the building manager, who called police at 4:42 p.m. Officers were told that the woman had a knife, and they were aware that she had been arrested on Christmas Eve.

Police could hear the woman screaming and smashing things in the suite. Officers tried to evacuate the floor, but some residents would not leave, and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in for help.

At 5:45 p.m., a fire alarm sounded inside the suite. The Victoria Fire Department responded but firefighters staged nearby, as they were told officers were dealing with a criminal barricade. At around 5:50 p.m., an officer stationed outside the building saw the woman open a window and look out. When she saw the officer, she said, “oh shit” and pulled her head back inside.

At 6:16 p.m., dark-coloured smoke began to billow from the window and water poured from the building’s sprinklers.

A witness officer told IIO investigators he was concerned for the safety of other building residents. The officer said both police and the woman were at risk of smoke inhalation.

Tactical officers used a master key to unlock the suite’s door, opened it wide and yelled multiple times for the woman to come out. The woman yelled and screamed but did not come out.

For about five minutes, officers remained at the door, using flashlights to try to see through the smoke into the dark suite.

At 6:23 p.m., firefighters came to the door and were told they would have to stay behind police shields because the woman was believed armed and dangerous. Firefighters sprayed water from the door but did not extinguish the fire. The steam only made it harder to see in the suite.

Tactical officers slowly advanced into the room. An officer told investigators the smoke was like a “wall” reflecting the light from police flashlights. Officers could see the glow of flames and they were worried the woman could be above the officers in a loft area, and there were fears she could drop an accelerant, putting them at further risk.

One officer said he thought he saw the woman standing on the other side of a couch in the centre of the room with her arms at her sides.

The officer being investigated fired three rounds and the woman slumped forward. Officers then realized the woman had been sitting on the couch facing away from officers. The tactical officers removed the unconscious woman from the suite and firefighters extinguished the flames.

The woman was taken to hospital and found to be suffering from massive bleeding in the brain. On Dec. 29, she was removed from life support and died.

An autopsy showed she died of blunt force head injuries consistent with being caused by ARWEN rounds. The weapon has large, rounded projectiles made out of hard plastic and that are intended to be fired into the body.

The woman’s toxicology report found a high blood alcohol concentration and the presence of methamphetamine, cocaine/benzoylecgonine, and two anti-depressants.

The Independent Investigations Office reviewed statements from one civilian witness, seven firefighters and six witness police officers. Investigators also reviewed dispatch and PRIME police records, 911 recordings, police radio transmissions, police text communications and CCTV footage. The department’s use of force policy, police training records, medical records, a pathologist report and toxicology report were also examined.

MacDonald said there is no evidence the officer purposely fired at the woman’s head. “That he did so, on the evidence, was a tragic accident.” He said the officer did not show recklessness or negligence.

“They were doing all they reasonably could to save an emotionally disturbed and intoxicated person from herself — and the other residents of the building from her actions — and needed to act swiftly with a relatively high level of force to try to resolve a very dangerous situation as quickly as possible,” he wrote.

MacDonald found that, in the circumstances, the use of force “was necessary and reasonably proportional. The outcome was unintended.” As a result, he cleared the officer of any criminal offences.