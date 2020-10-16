163888
152299
BC  

Ousted B.C. Liberal says he'll run as an Independent in provincial election

Ousted candidate will run

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313592

A candidate who stepped aside as a B.C. Liberal plans to seek election as an Independent.

Laurie Throness says he made the decision to stay in the race after being encouraged to do so by his supporters.

The NDP released a videotape this week in which Throness said at an all-candidates meeting that a New Democrat promise to provide free contraceptives appears similar to past eugenics plans to stop poor people from having more children.

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said in a statement on Thursday he spoke with Throness and accepted his offer to resign as the party's candidate.

In a Facebook post today, Throness said he used "an incorrect word" to explain his concerns about the NDP platform proposal to provide free contraception and apologizes.

He says his name is still on the ballot as a B.C. Liberal, but he will inform voters that he will sit as an Independent if elected in Chilliwack-Kent, an area he has represented in the legislature since 2013.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164047
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163498
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Angry rabbit

Must Watch
Rabbit won’t stop stomping his foot.
Elton John and Eminem plotting album collaboration
Music
Elton John and Eminem are planning to team up for a joint album.
Incredible acroyoga
Must Watch
Now THAT’S amazing.  
Friday Fails- October 16, 2020
Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- October 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries



164311
162234