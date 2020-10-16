163888
Vote by mail packages should be returned no later than Saturday

Voting by mail? Hurry up

Andrew Duffy / Times Colonist - | Story: 313575

People voting by mail in the provincial election should get their ballots into the mail system by no later than Saturday, Elections B.C. says.

“If you’re returning your package by mail, we recommend mailing it by Oct. 17 at the latest to make sure we receive it by the deadline,” it notes on its website.

But that’s not the only way to get the ballot package into the hands of the vote counters.

While each package includes a postage-paid envelope, voters can also return ballot packages in person at district electoral offices during advance voting (Oct. 15-21), during business hours between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 and between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on voting day, Oct. 24.

The ballots can also be dropped off at any voting place during the advance voting period or on election day.

Completed vote-by-mail packages must be received by Elections B.C. before 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Some Service B.C. locations will accept ballots in their 24-hour drop boxes until 8 p.m. on voting day, while those without drop boxes may accept them during office hours.

If you have any questions about your vote-by-mail package, call Elections B.C. at 1-800-661-8683.

Locations for dropping off ballots are listed at elections.bc.ca.

