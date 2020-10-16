Unconfirmed Asian giant hornet sighting in Terrace

Photo: Washington State Dept. of Agriculture

A large, non-indigenous species of hornet that has been identified in Washington state and southern B.C. may have been spotted in Terrace.

On Sept. 29, Skeena Valley Apiary posted on Facebook that it had received a call from an individual claiming to have seen an Asian giant hornet, colloquially known as ‘murder hornets.’

Rudi Peters at the Skeena Valley Apiary said he usually would not give too much credibility to such a report, but was forced to based on who the tip came from.

“I’ve known him for years, he’s a member of the medical community here so he’s not prone to hysteria,” said Peters. “If people do see these things they are unmistakable in their size, they are over two inches in size, these are not small creatures.”

Asian giant hornets have stingers long enough to puncture thick gloves and beekeeping clothing, sharp mandibles and toxic venom — multiple stings can be fatal.

“One or two stings may not kill you but you will want to wish you were dead, apparently the pain is something else,” said Peters.

A 2019 B.C. Ministry of Agriculture press release warned that people who are stung 10 times or more are at risk of developing toxic or allergic reactions, which can include dizziness. If this occurs, seek immediate medical help, the ministry said.

In Sept. 2019, officials confirmed the first-ever sightings of the species on Vancouver Island, in the Nanaimo area. That was followed by additional sightings near Blaine, Wash. The species is native to regions in China, Korea, Japan and northern India.

Peters said provincial government apiarist Paul van Westendorp told him container ports and cargo ships are likely the main way the species enters North America, where scientists and researchers are scrambling to stop them from becoming entrenched.

‘Murder hornets’ can wreak havoc on honeybee hives. According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, only a few hornets can destroy entire hives in a few hours. In the fall, the hornets enter a “slaughter phase,” where they aggressively rampage, hunting and decapitating bees.

“These things are pretty much the Sherman tanks of the insect world, European honeybees have no defence against them, it’s like a fifth grader going up against an NFL linebacker, good luck,” said Peters.

“If it happens to come across a hive of honeybees, well, it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet, and so they are not going to pass that up.”