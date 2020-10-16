164051
162234
BC  

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Rogers Pass

Snowfall warning for Rogers

- | Story: 313552

Best check your tires if you're heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday.

Highway one is closed near Field due to a collision between the west boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Rd.  There is no detour available.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cms is expected as a Pacific low-pressure system is moving over the region bringing snow.

There is also snow near Revelstoke. So far the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector remain clear.

Snow will begin to switch over to rain this afternoon then taper off late this evening.

Be prepared to adjust your driving as rain mixed with snow will create slippery surface conditions hazardous to travel.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161974
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163498
163374
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235


Lazy Raccoon crawls like a turtle to eat snacks

Must Watch
Check out how lazy this pet raccoon is as he crawls across the floor for some treats. Hilarious!
Friday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
Friday is finally here!
Friday Morning Awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown keen to be first gay Bachelor following split with fiance
Showbiz
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has put his name forward for becoming...
Absolute Perfection
Galleries
The most satisfying gallery of the day.



158755
163259