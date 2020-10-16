Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Rogers Pass

Photo: DriveBC

Best check your tires if you're heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday.

Highway one is closed near Field due to a collision between the west boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Rd. There is no detour available.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cms is expected as a Pacific low-pressure system is moving over the region bringing snow.

There is also snow near Revelstoke. So far the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector remain clear.

Snow will begin to switch over to rain this afternoon then taper off late this evening.

Be prepared to adjust your driving as rain mixed with snow will create slippery surface conditions hazardous to travel.