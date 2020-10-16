Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Alberta border after crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway conditions near Field this morning.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene west of Field is now cleared.

UPDATE 8:40 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway near Field B.C. is now open to single-lane alternating traffic following a collision west of Field Friday morning.

ORIGINAL 7:27 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning near the Alberta border, due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 is closed between the west boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road, just west of Field.

No detour is available, and a scene assessment is in progress.

Highway webcams show snowy conditions in the area.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen by 9 a.m.