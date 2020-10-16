164209
BC  

Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Alberta border after crash

Trans-Canada now open

- | Story: 313551

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene west of Field is now cleared.

UPDATE 8:40 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway near Field B.C. is now open to single-lane alternating traffic following a collision west of Field Friday morning.

ORIGINAL 7:27 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning near the Alberta border, due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 is closed between the west boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road, just west of Field.

No detour is available, and a scene assessment is in progress.

Highway webcams show snowy conditions in the area.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen by 9 a.m.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161974
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161500
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163225


Thank you, Mama – camping edition

Must Watch
Lazy Raccoon crawls like a turtle to eat snacks
Must Watch
Check out how lazy this pet raccoon is as he crawls across the...
Friday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
Friday is finally here!
Friday Morning Awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown keen to be first gay Bachelor following split with fiance
Showbiz
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has put his name forward for becoming...



162188
163259