Photo: DriveBC Highway conditions near Field this morning.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning near the Alberta border, due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 is closed between the west boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road, just west of Field.

No detour is available, and a scene assessment is in progress.

Highway webcams show snowy conditions in the area.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen by 9 a.m.