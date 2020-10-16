163888
B.C. confirms first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in a child

B.C. has recorded its first confirmed case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in a child after antibody testing showed evidence of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the child, who is under the age of five, has since recovered.

She made the announcement while reporting 142 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths at a briefing on Thursday.

Henry says 16 children have been investigated for the syndrome in B.C. so far, but until now, none had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The syndrome is associated mostly in children and symptoms include inflammation that can happen in the internal organs, eyes and skin after someone has been infected with COVID-19.

There are 1,494 active COVID-19 infections in B.C. and the number of people in hospital has dropped by 10 to 74.

Henry says a new cluster of the illness has been detected at the FedEx office near the airport in Kelowna, but adds there is no risk to the public.

She is also urging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year and says the optimal time to be immunized is in the coming weeks.

B.C. has reported 11,034 cases of COVID-19 so far and 9,257 people who tested positive have recovered.

There are more than 3,680 people under public health surveillance across the province after exposure to a known case.

