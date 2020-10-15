164156
BC  

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Hwy 1 near Revelstoke

Snow warning in Revelstoke

- | Story: 313529

A snowfall warning has been issued for some of the BC Interior's mountain passes for this evening.

Environment Canada says the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass should expect 15 to 20 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.

"A Pacific low pressure system is forecast to move over the region overnight bringing snow," says the alert. "The total accumulation of snow is expected to fall between 15 to 20cm tonight and into Friday afternoon."

The national weather agency predicts the snow will change to rain Friday afternoon before tapering off into the evening.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving as rain mixed with snow will create slippery surface conditions hazardous to travel," says Environment Canada. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

You can check road information and updates at www.drivebc.ca.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163498
163374
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Absolute Perfection

Galleries
The most satisfying gallery of the day.
Absolute Perfection (2)
Galleries
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Our house wasn’t a home while filming reality TV series’
Showbiz
Sharon Osbourne "understands" eldest daughter...
3-year-old’s reaction to eating salt and vinegar chips is all of us
Must Watch
“This is terrible! … I love it!”
Impressive juggling
Must Watch
This grandpa has some skills!



162207
162234