Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Hwy 1 near Revelstoke

A snowfall warning has been issued for some of the BC Interior's mountain passes for this evening.

Environment Canada says the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass should expect 15 to 20 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.

"A Pacific low pressure system is forecast to move over the region overnight bringing snow," says the alert. "The total accumulation of snow is expected to fall between 15 to 20cm tonight and into Friday afternoon."

The national weather agency predicts the snow will change to rain Friday afternoon before tapering off into the evening.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving as rain mixed with snow will create slippery surface conditions hazardous to travel," says Environment Canada. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

You can check road information and updates at www.drivebc.ca.