Natural gas provider doubles rebate for renovations

Photo: Pexels

FortisBC is looking to encourage people considering renovations this winter with bigger rebates.

The utility company is doubling its Home Renovation Rebates Program, which includes rebates on types of furnaces, fireplaces and boilers. Other rebates are on offer for its electrical customers.

“For customers who are heating with older, inefficient furnaces or are losing valuable heat through walls and windows, this is an excellent opportunity to get extra help investing in energy-efficient equipment upgrades and home improvements,” says spokesperson Danielle Wensink.

The increased rebates follow a recent survey by the company that shows "at least a quarter of people" plan to use extra time at home (due to the pandemic) to do renovations.

To qualify people have to register for a unique code before Dec. 31.

For more information, click here.