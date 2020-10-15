Port Hardy RCMP introduces new pilot project to provide prescription alcohol to people in custody

Photo: CTV News Vancouver Island

Port Hardy RCMP have introduced a new pilot project to make prescription alcohol available to people in police custody.

The project called the Gwa’dzi Managed Alcohol Program focuses on parts of Vancouver Island that have high rates of police calls related to intoxication and a troubled past for the Indigenous community, according to CTV News Vancouver Island.

“Addiction is a medical issue," says Port Hardy RCMP commander Chris Voller. "It often bleeds into criminality, but understanding what led us there to begin with and being proactive in our approaches is how we are going to be progressive and start working on things that haven’t yet been achieved but we know we need to work towards.”

Calls related to intoxicated individuals in the region are way higher than the provincial average for areas of similar size according to Mounties.

Officers are continuously having to monitor people that are in jail cells over concerns related to alcohol withdrawal. Often times, these people require care and are transported to hospital.

The Gwa’dzi Managed Alcohol Program brings a trained nurse and outreach worker to the jail to offer people prescription doses of alcohol.

This can allow someone who is severely dependent on alcohol to continue activities normally, eliminating the need for police resources and costly medical treatments.

This program is also available to people at home after a police incident that doesn't result in a trip to jail.

“Methadone is often administered in police detachments and alcohol, when prescribed, can be the same thing,” says Voller. “There’s no difference, we just need to be more progressive in how we show care.”

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island