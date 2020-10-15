Body of man missing since last year discovered

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are searching for new leads after a break in a cold case involving a Nakusp B.C. man who was last seen travelling to Kelowna last year.

The remains of 36-year-old Christopher Sanford, last seen on Aug. 4, 2019 in Nakusp B.C., were discovered on Oct. 10, 2020 by a couple walking along the shoreline of Upper Arrow Lake in the vicinity of Needles North Road.

Sanford's vehicle was found abandoned in Fauquier, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2019, but he remained a missing person until the discovery of his body.

"Sanford’s family have been notified of the latest developments in the ongoing investigation," said S/Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. "At this time the focus of the RCMP investigation will be to determine whether or not criminality was involved in Mr. Sanford’s death."

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent parallel fact-finding investigation.

Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service has more information to release