162805
164197
BC  

Body of man missing since last year discovered

Missing man found dead

- | Story: 313506

RCMP are searching for new leads after a break in a cold case involving a Nakusp B.C. man who was last seen travelling to Kelowna last year.

The remains of 36-year-old Christopher Sanford, last seen on Aug. 4, 2019 in Nakusp B.C., were discovered on Oct. 10, 2020 by a couple walking along the shoreline of Upper Arrow Lake in the vicinity of Needles North Road.

Sanford's vehicle was found abandoned in Fauquier, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2019, but he remained a missing person until the discovery of his body.

"Sanford’s family have been notified of the latest developments in the ongoing investigation," said S/Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. "At this time the focus of the RCMP investigation will be to determine whether or not criminality was involved in Mr. Sanford’s death."

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent parallel fact-finding investigation.

Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service has more information to release

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163625
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163498
163225
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163374


Absolute Perfection

Galleries
The most satisfying gallery of the day.
Absolute Perfection (2)
Galleries
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Our house wasn’t a home while filming reality TV series’
Showbiz
Sharon Osbourne "understands" eldest daughter...
3-year-old’s reaction to eating salt and vinegar chips is all of us
Must Watch
“This is terrible! … I love it!”
Impressive juggling
Must Watch
This grandpa has some skills!



162801
162234