BC announces 142 new COVID-19 cases including 2 in IH region

The B.C. government announced 142 new coronavirus cases Thursday, including two in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province’s total to 11,034, although the vast majority have already recovered, with 1,494 cases remaining active. There are 75 people in the hospital in B.C., 24 of which are in intensive care.

There were 9,016 tests processed in the past 24 hours, providing a positive test rate of 1.5 per cent.

The two new cases in Interior Health brings the region’s total to 587. Twenty-six cases are active while two people are hospitalized, one of which is in the ICU.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said a new community outbreak has been declared at the FedEx depot in Kelowna.

“Public health teams are on site working with the business there,” Dr. Henry said, adding contact tracing is underway.

Three staff members have tested positive at the depot. Dr. Henry said there is no risk to the public through packages that may have made their way through the depot.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the province's total at 250.

Dr. Henry also urged the public to get their flu shots this year. Flu vaccine supplies are starting to come into the province, with the priority first going to seniors and the most vulnerable.