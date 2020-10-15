Vancouver council approves 55-storey condo tower

Photo: Jyom Architecture Artist rendering of curvy 535-foot tower.

Vancouver council has approved a 55-storey condo tower that will be the fourth-highest tower in the city.

The September 30 decision approved the slender, curvy 535-foot tower that is set to be the second bookend for a major gateway into the city. Construction could start within a year, with work potentially complete in 2024.

Dubbed 601 Beach Crescent, the tower will stand across the north end of the Granville bridge from the recently completed 49-storey Vancouver House, and is due east of the Seymour Street off-ramp.

It is set to include 303 condominiums and 152 social-housing units.

Vancouver-based developer Pinnacle International pins the project’s value at about $250 million. Pinnacle has completed approximately 12,000 residences in the past 40 years in Vancouver, Toronto and San Diego, California.

While the 495-foot-tall Vancouver House and 601 Beach Crescent have similarities, they also play off each other with different architectural features.

Both projects involve international design firms working collaboratively with Vancouver partners. For Vancouver House, famous Danish architect Bjarke Engels worked in partnership with Vancouver’s DIALOG; at 601 Beach Crescent, the design is the brainchild of Shanghai’s Jyom Architecture, in partnership with Vancouver’s GBL Architects.

Councillors Melissa De Genova and Colleen Hardwick were opposed and Sarah Kirby-Yung was absent in city council’s 8-2 vote to approve the 55-storey tower.