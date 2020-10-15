Latest poll from Insights West shows BC NDP with commanding lead

Photo: Insights West

With less than two weeks away from the B.C. provincial election, the NDP's John Horgan continues to hold a commanding lead in the latest poll by Insights West.

The debate on October 13, failed to produce a knockout punch. However, the poll released after the debate, indicates it was Sonia Fursteneau who came out on top, with 48 per cent of those polled saying she did a very good job as opposed to 28 per cent for Horgan and 36 per cent for Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Despite those encouraging numbers for Fursteneau the poll also points to a sizeable lead for the BC NDP when it comes to voter intention.

As we enter the final the final week of campaigning the BC NDP still has 47 per cent of the decided vote, ahead of BC Liberals with 33 per cent and the BC Greens with 14 per cent.

“Despite a couple of fumbles by the BC NDP and BC Liberals through this campaign, and the leadership debate, it doesn’t appear that these snafus have impacted the direction of the overall campaign” says Steve Mossop, President of Insights West.

“And despite earlier concerns about Horgan’s snap election call, it appears as though his stellar handling of COVID-19 pandemic response, and high approval ratings throughout the summer will carry him through to the final week of the campaign with a likely positive outcome for him and his party.”

The poll also shows the BC Liberals have made small gains and have captured 33 per cent of decided voters, which is up four points since late September, while the Greens have dipped slightly to 14 per cent, down 2 points, and the BC Conservative vote has remained steady at 6 per cent.

Perhaps the most telling data from this most recent poll points to the undecided vote narrowing, from 20 per cent down to 15 per cent, and of this group, intentions still lean towards BC NDP at 15 per cent, followed by the BC Liberals at 12 per cent; the BC Greens and the BC Conservative Party are both at 5 per cent. The remaining 63 per cent are either truly not sure still, 34 per cent or preferred not to answer, 28 per cent.

The latest poll also shows the BC NDP leading in nearly every demographic and regional category.

Although COVID-19 remains firmly entrenched as the number one issue on voter’s minds, post-debate it has dropped slightly from 38 per cent to 32 per cent who consider it the number one issue facing our province today.

The economy and jobs together have risen slightly to 17 per cent, up 2 points, while housing prices/affordability has held steady at 13 per cent. The poll also indicates that BC Liberal voters place a higher priority on the economy and jobs, 34 per cent than BC NDP voters at 8 per cent with BC Green voters place the least importance on the economy and jobs at 8 per cent.

Voting by mail also appears to be a popular choice with 53 per cent of respondents saying they intend to vote by mail, compared to the early stages of the campaign when it was only 46 per cent. Currently, 30 per cent intend to vote by mail between now and election day and 23 per cent indicate they already have voted by mail. Of those who have already sent in their mail-in ballots, the BC NDP is in the lead with 51 per cent of ballots, followed by the BC Liberals at 24 per cent, and BC Greens at 10 per cent.