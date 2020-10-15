Horgan, Wilkinson trade insults in feisty radio debate over past, present governments

Photo: The Canadian Press Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. All three parties in the B.C. election have now released their platforms outlining their promises if they get elected on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson took verbal shots at each over the performances of past and present governments in a spirited radio debate.

Horgan repeatedly challenged Wilkinson about the record of past Liberal governments, saying those policies hurt the province, while Wilkinson said Horgan's New Democrats have been in government since 2017 but have achieved little.

Horgan, who referred to Wilkinson as "buddy" several times during the CKNW debate, replied that his government couldn't fix all the mess the Liberals left behind in one fell swoop.

Wilkinson called Horgan untruthful and a double-crosser for calling a snap election.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau challenged Horgan and Wilkinson on energy policy and climate initiatives, saying they support subsidizing the energy industry rather than investing in an environment-friendly economy.

The debate follows Tuesday's televised leaders debate that was more civil in tone, but saw Horgan and Wilkinson face criticism for their comments about white privilege and systemic racism.