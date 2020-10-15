BC urban mayors want commitment of $1B a year for urban infrastructure projects

Photo: Castanet/file

Mayors of the 13 largest cities within B.C. are asking for a significant financial commitment from the next provincial government.

In a news release Thursday, the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus asks the party that wins the Oct. 24 election to "unconditionally allocate at least $1 billion annually from a share of B.C.’s economic growth directly to local governments so that they can build much needed infrastructure projects required for 21st century cities."

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, who co-chairs the caucus, says municipalities have been calling on the province for years to provide stable, predictable and sustainable funding each year to invest directly into infrastructure needs.

“Let me be clear, this is not a request for a new tax, rather this is about local governments getting a fair share of B.C.’s existing economic pie for vital municipal infrastructure investments that our communities badly need," said Basran.”

The City of Kelowna for example has, over the past two years, collected an infrastructure levy as part of its yearly taxation demand.

In 2019, Kelowna estimated it had an infrastructure deficit of about $500 million. It was estimated at the time the national infrastructure deficit stood at about $270 billion.

Basran says cities presently receive eight cents of every tax dollar, but are responsible for about 60 per cent of all infrastructure in the province.

The release states the BC NDP has committed one per cent of B.C.’s GDP annually to build community priority projects such as hospitals, childcare spaces and public transit.

The BC Greens have committed to striking a committee to review relations between local governments and the provincial government.

And the BC Liberals have committed to invest an additional $8 billion in infrastructure improvements over three years.

However, no party has yet committed to stable, predictable and direct funding for local government infrastructure projects during this election.

Co-chair Lisa Helps, mayor of Victoria, says no single party in the election has made a clear commitment to local governments concerning capital funding.

“Applying for grants on a case by case basis for infrastructure projects is like a roll of the dice. Sometimes we get grants for high priority community projects and sometimes we don’t," she said.

"This prevents local governments from saving, investing and planning for the long term. Mayors want a specific commitment that the next provincial government will sit down with municipal leaders to negotiate a new deal with B.C.’s local governments that provides at least $1 billion annually in direct, unconditional funding for municipal capital infrastructure.

Basran says the goal of local municipalities is to eliminate the infrastructure deficit within 20 years while "maintaining the lowest property tax and debt levels in Canada."