Car fire on Highway 3 outside Castlegar

Rob Gibson

A car burned on the side of Highway 3 in the Kootenays on Wednesday.

Anne Hawes tells Castanet she was driving her son to a driving lesson in Castlegar when they drove by a sedan completely engulfed in flames on the side of the highway.

"We were just about five minutes outside of Castlegar. It was very strange. We had to pull into the oncoming lane in order to avoid the flames and you could feel the heat through the windows."

Hawes says she lives in Grand Forks but travels frequently and this was one of the worst situations she has come across on the highways, "We couldn't even tell what kind of car it was. I was worried that it would explode while we were driving by."

Hawes says her son Jarod took the video from the passenger seat and they saw a fire truck and police vehicle heading to the scene shortly after they passed the burning wreck.

"I just remember the heat."