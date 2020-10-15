Abbotsford Police search for man who sexually assaulted woman in her own yard

Photo: AbbyPD

Abbotsford Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man believed responsible for a sexual assault that occurred in mid-August.

Police say the assault took place Aug. 14 on the 32700 block of Chilcotin Drive, at 2:26 p.m. A man, dressed to blend in with maintenance workers in the area, sexually assaulted a woman as she was watering plants in her yard.

Investigators believe the man was waiting for the woman in her backyard. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

The suspect is a clean-shaven South Asian man in his 30s, with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing work clothing described as a grey short sleeve button up flannel shirt, ripped jeans, work boots and brown oversized work gloves. He spoke English with a heavy accent.

If you are a witness, are able to identify the male or have any information about the incident, contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.