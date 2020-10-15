162805
163723
BC  

Abbotsford Police search for man who sexually assaulted woman in her own yard

Sex assault suspect sought

Elana Shepert/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 313453

Abbotsford Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man believed responsible for a sexual assault that occurred in mid-August. 

Police say the assault took place Aug. 14 on the 32700 block of Chilcotin Drive, at 2:26 p.m. A man, dressed to blend in with maintenance workers in the area, sexually assaulted a woman as she was watering plants in her yard. 

Investigators believe the man was waiting for the woman in her backyard. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. 

The suspect is a clean-shaven South Asian man in his 30s, with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing work clothing described as a grey short sleeve button up flannel shirt, ripped jeans, work boots and brown oversized work gloves. He spoke English with a heavy accent.

If you are a witness, are able to identify the male or have any information about the incident, contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162647
163183
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162948


Work Memes

Galleries
Waste some time at work by looking at work memes!
Stevie Nicks: ‘Lindsey Buckingham will never rejoin Fleetwood Mac’
Music
Stevie Nicks has no intention of ever performing with her...
Star Wars cantina band
Must Watch
Pug and baby share a basket
Must Watch
Sharing is caring. Don Juan the pug has no choice.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning Dose of awesomeness.  



158755
162890