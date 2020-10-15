Multiple charges after man falls asleep in stolen SUV with drugs, cash, weapons

Photo: RCMP

Multiple charges are pending against a 28-year-old Burnaby man who fell asleep in an idling, stolen SUV in Metrotown for three hours with drugs and a fake handgun in the vehicle, according to police.

On Sept. 24, about 1 a.m., a resident alerted RCMP to the idling SUV.

Officers found a man inside, high on cannabis and sleeping, according to police.

The officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in West Vancouver, and the plates, which did not belong to the vehicle, had been reported stolen in Coquitlam.

A search revealed 47 grams of cannabis, suspected crystal meth, one replica handgun, two switchblades, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, according to Burnaby RCMP.

It turned out one of the officers on the scene had also been looking for the same man in relation to an early morning break-in on Feb. 18 at a shop in the Metropolis at Metrotown mall during which tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise had been stolen.

The 28-year-old now faces drug, firearm, possession of stolen property and break-and-enter charges.