Vancouver Island teen's disappearance still a mystery after three years

Friday is the third anniversary of the disappearance of Campbell River’s Jordan Holling.

He was last seen in the early morning of Oct. 16, 2017, when he left a friend’s place to walk the few blocks to his mother’s house.

He never arrived, then failed to show up for work later that day.

His 18th birthday a few weeks later on Nov. 1 was a tough occasion for his family, including two younger siblings.

Holling’s aunt described him shortly after the disappearance as a computer whiz who was just two credits shy of graduating from Carihi Secondary.

Campbell River RCMP said his disappearance was out of character. They looked at his bank records and cellphone, and an extensive search involving search-and-rescue volunteers and community members was conducted.

Flyers with his face on them were distributed, the case was featured on a billboard and a Facebook page called Missing: Jordan Alexander Holling is still active.

“We definitely know as this anniversary approaches there will be renewed interest in the case,” said Cpl. Chad Murray. “The Campbell River RCMP continue to take and investigate all leads that we receive and review the information we have already investigated.”

Call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 with any information.