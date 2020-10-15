164209
BC  

BC SPCA offering grants to help spay and neuter cats

Grants for neutering open

The BC SPCA is offering communities and charities grants to help keep the province's cat population in check.

The spay/neuter program sends funds to not-for-profits, veterinarians and municipal, regional and First Nation governments to address pet overpopulation the organizations states in a press release.

“The program continues to see positive results in communities across B.C., with more than 6,000 cats sterilized across the province to date”, says BC SPCA outreach specialist Marieke van der Velden.

One such project last year helped the community of Burns Lake deal with a colony of cats that had started two years prior with just two female cats and grown substantially. The Lakes Animal Friendship Society ended up using a grant from the BC SPCA to spay and neuter 44 cats. Several kittens were adopted out as well.

“We are proud to support these community efforts,” says van der Velden. “It takes a village to care for community cats, and our grant program enables local groups to take action.”

Applications need to be in by Dec. 1; click here for more information.

