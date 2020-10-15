More than 730,000 British Columbians will ‘drop, cover and hold’ on Thursday

More than 730,000 British Columbians will be practising how to ‘drop, cover and hold’ on Thursday for the annual ShakeOutBC event.

They'll join over 28 million people worldwide who are taking part in International ShakeOut Day, dedicated to emergency and earthquake preparedness.

Kelowna-based volunteer first responder Sid Bildfell says it's especially important for people in B.C. to take note of, since the province has a higher likelihood of a large-scale earthquake than other parts of Canada.

If there's an event or tremor, drop to the ground to reduce the risk of falling yourself. If you're able to cover yourself and your head, do that, and find something sturdy to hold onto that won't fall.

"One of the biggest problems with earthquakes is the most casualties and serious injuries come as a result of items falling," says Bildfell.

"That might be something coming off the roof of a building. It might be a tree, it might be a power pole, those sorts of things, so we want to get down and we want to cover ourselves the very best we can to lower our risk."

According to a 2018 survey by PreparedBC, only 30 per cent of B.C. residents reported having a formal emergency plan and owning a grab-and-go kit, in the event of an emergency.

"It's very difficult to have a kit prepared, do our planning, in the midst of a disaster. It's just not going to happen, so if we don't have that plan and we don't have those resources available, then we're just going to add to the problem, and that's the last thing we want to do," says Bildfell.

"Whether it's an earthquake or a fire, whatever it is, all of us need to have that kit ready to go in case of an emergency."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the list of items St. John Ambulance suggests including in your grab-and-go kit has also expanded.

Here are five COVID-19 related supplies St. John Ambulance suggests adding to your kit:

Be prepared to have one mask for each member of your household, and extras to carry you all through at least 72 hours. Hand sanitizer and soap. Both of these items were in huge demand at the beginning of the pandemic, and may be hard to find during the aftermath of an emergency. Be prepared to add a bottle or two of these to your kit to last each member of your household.

Both of these items were in huge demand at the beginning of the pandemic, and may be hard to find during the aftermath of an emergency. Be prepared to add a bottle or two of these to your kit to last each member of your household. Disinfectants. In the event of an emergency, you may have to evacuate to a different location. Having disinfectants will help you keep the items and areas around you clean, which continues our efforts to stop the spread.

In the event of an emergency, you may have to evacuate to a different location. Having disinfectants will help you keep the items and areas around you clean, which continues our efforts to stop the spread. Toilet paper. Another product that was in demand during the start of the pandemic and can diminish quickly during a natural disaster. Have a few rolls in your kit to last a minimum of 72 hours for each member of your household.

Another product that was in demand during the start of the pandemic and can diminish quickly during a natural disaster. Have a few rolls in your kit to last a minimum of 72 hours for each member of your household. Solar/portable cellphone charger. In many emergency situations, you will lose power, and a number of government emergency programs, such as the Emergency Support Services, have mobile/electronic registration. Keeping your phone charged is important to ensure you get the latest information and updates, as well as to stay in touch with emergency officials and loved ones.

An emergency survival kit should be able to last a minimum of 72 hours, but ideally up to a week.

Non-COVID related supplies that should be in your emergency kit include water, food, a radio, a flashlight that can be recharged manually, a cellphone charger and first aid tools.

Medications, copies of family documents, change of clothes and footwear, pet supplies and information, cash and local maps are also essential items.

For more information on earthquake preparedness kits, you can visit the St. John Ambulance website, or email the team if you require assistance.

