BC announces 158 new COVID-19 cases, 3 in IH region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The B.C. government has announced 158 new coronavirus cases, including three in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province’s total to 10,892, although the vast majority have already recovered, leaving 1,496 cases active in B.C. Another 3,608 people are under active health monitoring after being exposed to the virus.

There are 84 people in the hospital with COVID-19, of which 24 are in intensive care.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 250 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

There were no new healthcare or community outbreaks reported Wednesday.

The three new cases in Interior Health brings the region’s total to 585. Just 29 cases are active and in isolation with two in the hospital, one of which is in the ICU.

"One of the best things that we can do to protect ourselves and those around us is to pay close attention to how we are feeling, by doing our own personal health check each day. This is particularly important if we have recently spent time with people outside of our household bubble or 'safe six,’” Dr. Henry said.

"If you are at all feeling unwell, be the COVID-19 champion who makes the choice to stay home and stay away from others. If you have any symptoms, contact 811 or your health-care provider to arrange for testing.”