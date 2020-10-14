B.C. Greens release platform highlighting basic income, support for teachers

Photo: The Canadian Press

B.C.'s Green party is promising income security as part of its new election platform with a move toward a basic income program.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says the platform would target people who need help now by building a stronger, more equitable and sustainable province.

In addition to the income security, the platform proposes support for those who pay more than 30 per cent of their income toward rent, an accessible mental health-care system and a clean recovery plan that includes a $1-billion innovation fund.

Furstenau, who is hoping to build on the three Green members voted in during the 2017 election, says her party is focusing on issues that will help B.C. residents in the long term.

She says both the previous Liberal and NDP governments have failed to make life better for all B.C. residents.

Campaigning in New Westminster, Furstenau says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the economic insecurity many B.C. residents face.