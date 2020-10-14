162805
162234
BC  

BC’s Police Act needs urgent reform, but the election halted It

Election slows police reform

Jen St. Denis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - | Story: 313364

Advocates who have been lobbying for years for changes to British Columbia’s policing practices that disproportionately affect people of  colour hope the provincial election won’t bring a complete halt to  efforts for change.

This July, solicitor general Mike Farnworth announced a review of the Police Act, the provincial legislation that regulates the powers of police.

The review came following worldwide  protests against racism and violent policing in the wake of the death of  George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

But this September, Premier John Horgan  decided to call a snap election. Horgan’s minority NDP government had  previously been supported by two Green MLAs. Now, the NDP is attempting  to win a majority government.

The election call meant  that the all-party committee that had been struck to review the Police  Act was dissolved. It will be up to whoever forms government to decide  whether or not to reform that committee, said Adam Olsen, a BC Greens  candidate who was a member of the committee.

“One of the great fears  that I have is that the attention that was being put on this — that  actually got the review of the Police Act underway earlier this summer —  that there’s going to be very different conditions when this  legislature gets called back,” Olsen told The Tyee.

Farnworth says it is absolutely the BC  NDP’s intention to call the committee back under the same terms of  reference if the NDP forms government. 

“There’s no question that we will be  reconstituting the committee and having it do its work, to bring back  recommendations around modernizing and updating the Police Act,”  Farnworth promised.

The Tyee contacted the BC Liberal Party  multiple times for comment on this story but did not receive a response.  In their election platform, the BC Liberals say that if elected, they  would “work to eliminate systemic racism in our institutions” and would  require police services to adopt anti-racism and anti-discriminatory  conduct policies.

The BC Liberals say they would also  establish provincewide standards to eliminate arbitrary racial profiling  practices and would increase the use of “non-armed community policing  patrols.”

The party is also committing to “fund the  hiring of 200 additional police officers across the province and 100  more psychiatric social workers/nurses.” Over the course of the  campaign, BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has heavily emphasized  concerns about community safety in connection with rising homelessness,  public drug use and aggressive behaviour.

For Mebrat Beyene, the need to reform  policing and completely end the practice of street checks is pressing.  Beyene is the executive director of Wish Drop-In Centre Society, an  organization that supports sex workers in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside  and across the city.

A street check is when police stop someone  who is not part of a criminal investigation and question them about  their activities or ask to see identification. Sometimes the information  is entered into a police database.

Data from 2016 through to 2019 shows that the Vancouver Police Department disproportionately stops Indigenous and Black people.

Beyene said the women who use Wish’s  services are routinely surveilled, followed and stopped by police, and  it makes life more dangerous for them. People who live in the Downtown  Eastside are over-policed, advocates say, and many people are targeted  by police because they are drug users or sex workers.

“Women will report that cops will come up  to them just repeatedly throughout the night, presumably to check on  them,” Beyene said.

“But of course, what that’s doing is very  intimidating for (sex) workers. And it’s also driving any possible  business away, or worse, further underground, because then the Johns,  the potential dates, don’t want to be seen or surveilled. So it’s  literally moving into darker streets, darker alleyways.”

Other examples include  police cars following a John’s car until the man makes the woman get out  of the car miles away from where she lives, Beyene said. Wellness  checks — where police are checking on a person’s mental health or their  safety — also put women in more danger, Beyene said.

“If people see that police are showing up  at the door, there’s always fear that they’re going to be labelled as a  rat. There’s always a lot of fear of being outed (as a sex worker) as  well,” Beyene said.

“A lot of the sex workers we see want a  different type of support or a different type of wellness check, and  certainly one that’s not delivered or administered by police.”

From the province, Beyene said she’d like  to see an immediate ban of street checks. Beyene argued a review isn’t  needed to end the practice, which has been shown in study after study to  disproportionately target Indigenous and Black people.

Farnworth said he does not agree that  street checks should be banned across the province. The province has  already brought in new regulations around the practice, which came into  effect in January 2020.

In response, the Vancouver Police  Department changed its policy: street checks must be voluntary, cannot  be based on “identity factors” such as race or gender, and officers  cannot street check people just because they share an identifying factor  with a suspect. 

The VPD reported in January that street checks fell by 90 per cent after the new regulation came into place.

If cities want to go further, they can, Farnworth said. In July, the City of Vancouver unanimously passed a motion to end street checks. One member of the Vancouver police board suggested a review of the practice, not an outright ban. 

But the police board has decided to punt the decision of whether to even review the practice to February 2021, when statistics for 2020 will be ready.

After being appointed to the all-party  committee reviewing the Police Act, Olsen said he visited many of the  communities in his riding of Saanich North and the Islands, including  the four First Nations in the riding. 

He heard that many communities’  frustrations stem from the RCMP practice of moving officers from post to  post, he said. That disrupts the relationship community members may  have formed with a trusted police officer.

“The First Nations communities want to be  able to have a say on who it is that’s policing their communities,” said  Olsen, who is a member of the Tsartlip First Nation. 

“The communities have had in the past and  enjoyed a really exceptional relationship with specific officers and  then, of course, the RCMP have policies where they move people around.”

When it comes to the RCMP, Olsen said he  believes the problems start at the top, and with the workplace culture  of the force. In June, RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki said she  “struggled” with the definition of systemic racism, before backtracking  and acknowledging the long history of racism in the national police  force.

“There are some very serious structural  issues that need to be addressed, and we as a society and the  institution of government, the institution of the police needs to be  honest about the challenges of the culture of the organization,” Olsen  said. “The culture drives behaviour.”

Olsen said before the election was called,  the provincial committee had started to work through the witness  testimony list, and Olsen had started to meet with communities in his  riding. He said he assumes other committee members were undertaking  similar research. The work had just begun, Olsen said.

“I’m very worried that this Police Act  reform committee is scrapped and it’s kind of seen as, ‘That was when  the meltdown was happening in our cities, we don’t need to do that  anymore — we’re focused on this other agenda,’” Olsen said. “I think  that would be tragic.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
155962
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161973
163117
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162972


Goofy animals

Galleries
No stress with these animals around.
Goofy animals (2)
Galleries
Caitlyn Jenner leads stars showing off homes in MTV Cribs reboot
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner and JoJo Siwa are among the stars who will allow...
Puppy has strange sounding hiccups
Must Watch
This little guy’s hiccups sound like water dripping.
Husky says good morning
Must Watch
“Herro”



162603
163836