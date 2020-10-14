COVID-19 infections in children rising - what is the risk in BC schools?

Photo: BC Gov't

As worries heighten among teachers and parents about rising COVID-19 infections among children, there is one assertion that underpins the back-to-school policies of B.C. health officials: that children are at a “low risk of catching and spreading” the disease.

“Children who have developed COVID-19 have most likely acquired it from adults in the household setting as COVID-19 is more likely to spread between adults than among children,” the BC Centre for Disease Control states online.

This claim is based on research on children and COVID-19 infections gathered around the world prior to September, according to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“The evidence shows children, particularly under the age of 10, are less likely to shed the virus; much less likely to have severe illness and less likely to pass it on. And that still holds,” Henry asserted to the public Oct. 8.

However, the research surrounding transmissions among children increasingly comes with mixed conclusions, according to Dr. Caroline Colijn, an infectious diseases researcher at Simon Fraser University.

“You might be tempted to ask, ‘How is this going to go well?’” said Colijn, who acknowledges a large body of research indicates children may not be effective transmitters of COVID-19.

However, much research comes from when schools were closed or operating at limited capacity, she notes.

“Of course they were not the index case, right? And then on the flip side there is evidence transmission can happen in schools.”

And so, she said, “I’m not sure I’m convinced. I think the jury is out because a lot of those data are from times when there were not many exposures in school.”

Overall, she continued, “I think it is probably fair to imagine that [children] don’t transmit as much as adults, most of the time. But they also haven’t been exposed as much, so they haven’t had a lot of chances to transmit. So we will see,” Colijn said Sept. 24.

COVID-19 cases in children are rising in B.C.

While COVID-19 infection and death rates in B.C. remain relatively low compared with the world, in the two to four weeks following school reopenings, infections have spiked among children.

Up to Sept. 24, those aged one day to 19 years accounted for 9% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, whereas they represented 19% of the province’s population. But between Sept. 25 and Oct. 8 children accounted for 13.8% of all confirmed cases. Ontario shows parallel growth in child infections since Sept. 23, as 15% of all new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been children, up from 7.8% before schools reopened.

Henry told the public Oct. 8 that the higher caseload is a result of a recent four-fold increase of tests performed on children in this timeframe.

Henry stressed the overall data, as opposed to the data following school re-openings: Child infection rates in B.C., she said, are “still less than 10% of cases. They are still underrepresented.”

Furthermore, “What we’re not seeing is schools amplifying transmission in a community,” said Henry Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, the BCCDC reported no school “outbreaks” to Oct. 12. Initially defined as one transmission event at school, the government’s definition of a school outbreak changed in late September.

“An outbreak in a school setting is when we have ongoing transmission, and we're not clear who has been transmitting to who, and there's widespread transmission in the school or between groups of classes or learning groups. We have not had any outbreaks in our schools yet,” said Henry Oct. 1.

A week prior, Henry told the public, “Unless we start to see transmission in a classroom it would be very unlikely an entire classroom would have to self-isolate.”

To date, Glacier Media is aware of four classrooms that have been told to self-isolate — two at West Vancouver’s Caulfeild elementary on Sept. 24; one at Vancouver’s Elsie Roy elementary on Oct. 3; and one at Surrey’s Rosemary Heights elementary school Oct. 6. All these isolation events have been classified as “exposures.”