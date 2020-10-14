COVID cases at Delta Hospital climb to 23 staff, 19 patients

Photo: Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation

There have been more reported COVID-19 cases at Delta Hospital, but on the positive side, Fraser Health has not reported any new deaths in the past week.

Fraser Health says there are now 23 staff and 19 patient cases associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital. There have been seven deaths.

The case numbers provided Tuesday show an increase of one patient case from last week and an increase of six staff cases.

“We continue to share our sincere condolences with those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said a Fraser Health spokesperson. “Thank you to our staff and medical staff for their continued support in responding to this outbreak.”

Due to the ongoing infections, Fraser Health closed Delta Hospital to new admissions on Oct. 5.

If a patient needs admission to hospital, they will be transported to an appropriate hospital within the Fraser Health network. Despite not accepting patients, the hospital’s emergency department remains open and all scheduled surgeries are continuing.

All infections to patients have taken place on the second floor medicine unit and have been contained there, says Fraser Health.

Fraser Health says enhanced infection prevention and control measures put in place in the beginning of the outbreak, which was declared on Sept. 16, are ongoing. All appropriate staff, medical staff and patients are being tested. In addition, contact tracing is being carried out to prevent further transmission. The essential visitor’s policy is being strictly enforced.

Friday night, the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, with the support of the City of Delta, Delta police and Delta fire department, came out for a salute to health care workers at the hospital.

“Now more than ever, we appreciate your support,” said the Foundation on its Facebook page. “Thank you to our incredible healthcare team at Delta Hospital. The community is behind you.”