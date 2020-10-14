Second python found on the loose in Victoria

Photo: ROAM

Another ball python snake has been found on the loose and turned over to Victoria Animal Control.

The snake was discovered near the Selkirk Trestle next to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail on Saturday.

If it isn’t claimed, the snake will be adopted into a new home. It is being held by Victoria Animal Control, which can be reached at 250-414-0233.

This is the second ball python found on the loose in Greater Victoria in recent months.

One escaped its owners backpack in the 200 Block of Bay Street, near the Galloping Goose trail, on July 2, but wasn’t reported missing until a month later.

It remained on the loose for six weeks and was discovered nearly three kilometres away on Richardson Street in Fairfield. It was determined the snake likely hitched a ride under a vehicle.

The snake was reclaimed by its owner, but was reported missing again Aug. 19 in the Marigold area of Saanich. Two weeks later, the python was found dead.