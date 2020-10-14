Vancouver woman's COVID ordeal like being 'punched in the chest'

Photo: Jen St. Denis

At first, Jennifer Allan put her symptoms down to the wildfire smoke that blanketed Vancouver during the third week of September.

She had a sore throat, a cough, stinging eyes, and most concerning of all, chest pains.

She went to one doctor who treated her breathing problems related to the smoke but didn’t test her for COVID-19. When her symptoms didn’t go away, she went to a different clinic.

On Sept. 20, Allan learned she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“It took maybe half an hour to take it in,” said Allan, who lives and works in the Downtown Eastside.

“And I started to panic… I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is COVID, this is COVID.’ And then I calmed myself down and I said: ‘All the symptoms you have are no different than a head cold, except for the ongoing chest pain and fever.’”

It was the start of a three-week ordeal for Allan, who mostly recovered at home but experienced excruciating chest pains and was hospitalized for short periods three times in the COVID-19 wards at Vancouver General and St. Paul’s hospitals.

“It felt like someone was punching me in the chest and trying to rip my heart out,” Allan said. “I’ve never felt anything that excruciating in my life.”

On Friday, she was finally deemed to be fully recovered by Vancouver Coastal Health nurses.

Allan is an assistant pastor at Vancouver Street Church, and she also does overdose prevention work with Washington Needle Depot and Spikes on Bikes. Her church outreach efforts include travelling through the back alleys of the Downtown Eastside late at night, handing out snacks and reversing overdoses.

On Sept. 22, Vancouver Coastal Health posted a notice warning people they may have been exposed at Vancouver Street Church on Sept. 11, 13 and 18. Allan also notified the Union Gospel Mission, which operates the building where she lives. That building, at 601 E. Hastings, includes a shelter, independent-living housing, a drug and alcohol treatment space and second-stage housing for people leaving treatment.

UGM staff supported Allan throughout her illness, serving her meals, helping her stay isolated from other residents and calling an ambulance for her when she needed to go to hospital. Vancouver Coastal Health nurses were in daily contact to monitor her symptoms, Allan said.

One other person living at 601 E. Hastings has tested positive for COVID-19, and two people are self-isolating as a precaution, according to UGM’s website.

Up until late August, COVID-19 cases in the Downtown Eastside were rare and it was thought that the neighbourhood had been spared from an outbreak. Many local residents live in poverty and have multiple health conditions, so there was concern about the illness spreading in the neighbourhood.

Allan wants people to know COVID-19 is real and made her very sick. One night, she was unable to get her fever to go down, despite taking dose after dose of extra strength Tylenol, sitting in front of a fan and wetting her T-shirt down.

At another point she was having chest pains but was reluctant to have an ambulance called — a legacy, Allan said, of being Indigenous and being taught to not “make a fuss.” Instead, she insisted that UGM staff call the non-emergency line.

“As an Indigenous person, we’re taught to not bother people — don’t bother the health authorities, don’t waste their time,” said Allan, who is Tlingit.