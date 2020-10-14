Judge refuses to accept guilty plea in Dawson Creek Walmart arson

Photo: File photo

Call it a rollback for a handful of attempted guilty pleas.

After being caught on video surveillance committing a $1.38-million arson in a Dawson Creek Walmart, Nathan Whynot attempted to plead guilty to the crime last week in Dawson Creek court.

However, Judge David St. Pierre would not accept the plea.

St. Pierre would not accept the plea, nor attempted guilty pleas on other matters before the court, noting that Whynot was attempting to get the matter over with no accountability – despite seemingly attempting to plead guilty, and taking complete accountability.

Whynot also fired his lawyer Georges Rivard and will now seek legal aid and appointed duty council.

Whynot was in court attempting to plead guilty to the June arson, in addition to a series of charges stemming from February 2019 incidents in Mackenzie, and another September 2018 incident in Dawson Creek involving controlled substances and firearms, drug trafficking and more.

It is expected Whynot will appear again later this month to address the charges.