TOTA recommends British Columbians review the details of B.C.'s business recovery grant program

Photo: Pexels

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) recommends that you review the details of the new small and medium business recovery grant program, offered by the provincial government.

The program will offer grants to B.C. businesses that employ between two and 149 British Columbians and that have experienced revenue declines since March 10, 2020. A news release notes $10,000 to $30,000 grants are available, with an additional $10,000 grant available to eligible tourism-related businesses.



According to TOTA, the recovery grant is a five-step process:

Businesses apply for funding and provide information to demonstrate that they meet the required criteria

If criteria is met, businesses will be matched with a professional services provider who will help develop a recovery plan or assess the business’s current one (a value up to $2,000 in services, in addition to the grant amount)

When a recovery plan is developed, submitted and approved, funding will be provided to the business applicant to implement the actions outlined in the plan

Successful applicants must provide regular updates accounting for the spending and status of their recovery efforts that have been supported by grant funding

All businesses must participate in a third-party audit at the end of the grant program

For more information, email, phone 1-833-254-4357 or click here.