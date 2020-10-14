Americans thank B.C. fire crews in social media post

Photo: U.S Forest Service-Plumas National Forest A group of Canadian wildfire fighters in their natural habitat.

As the wildfires in Canada and California cool down for the season, an American agency is thanking the BC Wildfire Service for sending some help.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 (CIIMT4), which dealt with the massive North Complex fire (massive in this case means almost 129,000 hectares, or about the size of Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, Lake Okanagan and Shuswap Lake combined), is offering gratitude for the 233 Canadians who came down from B.C.

"The B.C. team brought eleven 20-person hand crews, which have extensive experience fighting wildfires in the types of terrain and fuel present on this complex. They are very adept at implementing controlled ignitions (burnout operations). At the same time, the team is learning how to fight fire with minimal water," the team wrote via the U.S. Forest Service's Plumas National Forest Facebook page.

While on the scene of the Californian fire, the B.C. crews trained with American crews.

"The CIIMT4 extends its appreciation and gratitude for the helping hand from the British Columbia Wildfire Service," states the organization. "And wishes them well as they prepare for potential assignments in Australia."