New West resident charged with arson a month after Pier Park fire

Photo: RICK FABBRO A suspect has been charged in connection with the Sept. 13 blaze at Westminster Pier Park.

A 49-year-old New Westminster man has been charged with arson in connection to the Westminster Pier Park fire.

According to the New Westminster Police Department, Sean Warnick has been charged with mischief to property and arson with damage to property. Warnick has been released from custody with conditions for an upcoming court appearance.

“As a result of the investigation, an arrest was made and a search warrant was executed in New Westminster,” said a press release from New Westminster Police.

Fire broke out on New Westminster’s waterfront shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept.13, engulfing the section of the riverfront park that was built on its original pilings.

Earlier today, Fire Chief Tim Armstrong told the Record that he could not say whether the fire started on city-owned or private property. He said a damage estimate is still being tallied at this time.

Members of the police department’s major crime unit, forensic identification section and street crime unit collaborated with New Westminster Fire and Rescue Service during the course of the fire investigation. On Sept. 17, police announced they had recommended arson charges to Crown counsel.

“We just thought it was something that the public would want to know, that we are progressing with our investigation. We have gotten to a point where we are not looking for any additional suspects,” police spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar told the Record in September.