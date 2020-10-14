Dr. Bonnie Henry 'hopeful' Thanksgiving weekend won't cause surge in cases

Photo: Contributed

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is hoping British Columbia will not experience a surge in COVID-19 cases in the next fortnight, following the Thanksgiving long weekend.

When asked whether she is expecting to see a surge similar to the rise in cases post-Canada Day, Henry said she still has faith the majority of residents adhered to guidelines.

"I'm hopeful not. I think a lot of people, most people did the right thing. I know there were some people who travelled. We've heard of larger groups, sometimes we see them outside. Hopefully people took this to heart and did take the measures that we are expecting people to take right now, and really it's about protecting those who are close to us."

However, she says this week will be an important period to monitor for an increase in cases, as the time period between exposure and a positive test or symptoms usually ranges between five and seven days.

COVID-19 cases in Kelowna rose significantly following Canada Day celebrations, which led to 130 new cases and forced more than 1,000 people into self-isolation.