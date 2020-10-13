Too many sports commitments not ok, says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Although there were no new community outbreaks declared Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did warn of an increase in community exposure events linked to the restart of recreational sports.

As sports like hockey and soccer have started to restart, some sports facilities have needed to close or shut down for periods of time, says Henry.

Sports leagues and recreational organizations were required to have a COVID-19 safety plan guided by public health principles to reopen in a safe way - something Henry acknowledged hasn't been easy for everyone.

"Like the recent NHL playoffs, the plans have prioritized the players over the spectators, and I know that's a challenge for some people that want to be there to support their children in particular who are playing on teams. But we also know that spending time socializing or cheering with other parents and fans before, during and following games increases risks of transmission and exposure for families."

She says accumulative social interactions must also be taken into account when families or individuals are considering involvement in a team sport.

"If you're in a busy workplace, have children in school, then it is all the more important to limit your time with others in other areas, whether it's social events or recreational sports.

"As much as you may want to see the winning goal, or celebrate that perfect pass after the game, we need to show we are keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe."

Henry acknowledged she believes most people are following the guidelines that have been set out, but says it needs to be kept top of mind.

She encouraged B.C. residents to pick only one sports league to be involved in rather than multiple, or reduce large exposures for children by limiting after-school activities.

When asked whether Henry was asking children and young people not to play sports at all, she reiterated her belief that physical activity is important and worth pursuing, but safely.

"We know that physical activity is important for our overall health and from the beginning, we've encouraged people to go outside and be active.

"What I'm really talking about is the concerns that we've seen - situations where parents have been together on the sidelines or the teams get together afterwards ... this is the year where we need to cut back on those types of interactions ... this is the year to not fill up every night with a different group."