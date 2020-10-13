Wind storm leaves more that 70,000 without power

Photo: CTV News

Parts of British Columbia are without power after a wind storm struck the South Coast and parts of the Mainland Tuesday afternoon.

Some 70,000 businesses and homes are without power after strong winds knocked down branches and trees leaving parts of the province without power.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that most of those impacted are in Southwestern B.C.

A wind warning was issued by Environment Canada Tuesday morning indicating wind gusts of up to 90 km/h could strike in some parts of the Lower Mainland. A similar warning was issued for Vancouver Island

Winds are expected to die down Tuesday evening, snow remains in the forecast for most of the mountain passes right from the coast all the way to the Alberta border.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver