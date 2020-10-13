Province announces 549 new COVID-19 cases over long weekend, five new deaths

Following the Thanksgiving long weekend, 549 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia.

There were 170 positive cases reported Friday to Saturday, 159 from Saturday to Sunday, 119 from Sunday to Monday and a further 101 in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases identified over the weekend, 23 came from the Interior Health region, bringing the region's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 582.

This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded so far in the province to 10,734.

There are 1,476 active cases in B.C. right now. Seventy-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 24 of which are in ICU.

An additional 3,618 individuals are under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure to a known case, and 8,974 have fully recovered from the virus.

Five new deaths were reported Tuesday, two in the Fraser Health region and three in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

There were four new healthcare outbreaks announced Tuesday at assisted living facility PICS, the Chartwell Chatsworth Retirement Residence, Weinberg Residence and Yaletown House.

Healthcare outbreaks at The Evergreen Hamlets at Fleetwood and Cherington Place have been declared over, and there were no new community outbreaks declared over the weekend.

This leaves 20 active healthcare outbreaks in the province at three acute-care facilities and 17 long-term or assisted living facilities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she does want to note there was an accumulation of tests over the Thanksgiving long weekend, impacting today's higher reporting numbers.

"Firstly of course, it was over a four-day period, rather than our usual three-day weekend reporting period, but the numbers are higher than what we would like to see, and on average, are higher than what we were seeing in the past week.

"As we know our lab teams are working to process as tests as [possible] as we've increased our numbers over the past week, and there were a number of events that conspired so that at the end of last week there was a bit of a backlog, and those were cleared over the weekend."

She says teams processed an extra day's worth of tests to clear the backlog that had emerged.